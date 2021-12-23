A 28-second video clip of a toddler jumping for joy as he sees his father's truck pull up has gone viral on social media

The emotional clip shows how the boy runs to meet his father and climbs up the truck steps before jumping into his doting dad's embrace

South African truckers were overwhelmed by the touching video and many men paid tribute to their dutiful fathers

Son embraces long distance trucker dad in emotional viral video and South Africans are blown away. Image: SA Long distance Truckers/ Facebook & Getty Images

A video of a little boy being reunited with his father has gone viral and has left tweeps reminiscing about their fathers.

In the 28-second video, the boy, who is dressed in a green shorts and orange stripped vest, jumps up and down with his hands in the air. Seconds later, you see a truck pull up and the little boy starts running toward it.

His father opens the truck door and the little guys climbs up the steep steps into his father’s lap. The video was posted on the SA Long distance Truckers Facebook page.

Peeps have been overwhelmed by the touching online video of father and son love.

They captioned the video:

“Look at his excitement…”

Simon Osman said:

“Whoa so joyful and excited. I wish I could experience such kind of joy and excitement in my adulthood. I ask myself how many people have experienced such joy in the recent age you in today?”

Charl Stephan said:

“No words for this for his love for his dad.”

Jody Oct wrote about a fond memory of his father, who was also a trucker.

“My dad passed in 2000 but I can still remember as a young boy how I loved when he got home after a month or three weeks away. When cell phones were introduced, I can still remember how I stole the house phone at night to call him to hear where in south Africa he was, and when I was home with the truck, I spend more time in the truck as in house hahaha.”

Brights ON Bright commented:

“I am proud to be dad and a trucker.”

Mxolisi Ramaboea reacted:

“Heart-warming moment every time one sees it my heart sinks. Now this is true genuine love.”

Gerhard Pretorius said:

“Oh man this brings me to tears the other People that have office Jobs would not understand how hard it is to leave your loved ones behind and the dangers we as truckers face each and every second of the day and night.”

Tshiamo Tsoo Lopang commented:

“To every truck driver here… you are a hero… May God bless and protect you always as you do your duties… I appreciate you.”

Source: Briefly.co.za