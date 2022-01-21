Snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught his fourth black mamba for the year and took to Facebook to tell peeps

Evans said he headed to a chicken farm where a black mamba was hiding in the roof and had killed four rats

Peeps praised him for rescuing the snake and Evans informed them about the important role snakes play in preserving our greenbelts

Snake Rescuer Nick Evans has seized yet another pesky snake but this time he encountered some rodents in the mix. Evans of Durban took to social media to explain to users the important role that black mambas play in our ecosystem.

Evans wrote on Facebook that he made his latest catch after being called out to a chicken farm in the Shongweni.

“The fourth Black Mamba call I've got from them in less than a year.”

Evans, who found the snake in the roof and below it three dead rats, said:

“I could see it had eaten one too! Four house rats are taken out. An example to prove what effective rat controllers these snakes are.”

Facebook users were quick to react to Evans' post.

Deborah Whitehead said:

“They should watch some videos of Australia's recent mouse plague!”

Michele Isaac said:

“This was such a well written and interesting read! It's good to hear that you are now getting called out instead of the snakes being killed.”

Mike Abrahams reacted:

“Oh, it was easy. You just grabbed it by the head!”

Dorothy O'Neill explained:

“Are all our local hospitals equipped to deal with mamba bites?”

Lisa Enea said:

“Great job and a great message. Snakes play such an important role in nature and they are so beautiful.”

Rowan Adamson added:

“So why don't you leave it there.. mambas don't bite people.”

Rowan Adamson said:

Angus Baumgardt reacted:

“What snakes if any are so aggressive they will intentionally go after a human without any reason other than being aggressive?"

Carole Van Staden spoke about her childhood:

“In the late 50's early 60's we lived on a farm in the Shongweni Valley. At that time there were 2 big chicken farms Clare Estate and Kumlucky. Plenty of black and green mambas. My brother and I ran around barefoot. In those days no one had shoes."

