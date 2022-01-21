Mokopane man @Tebogo_World shared two photographs on his Twitter profile of a teacher who had taken her students to academic glory

The hardworking teacher’s scorecard is impressive as her 2021 class obtained 100% in English and 71% in Life Sciences.

South Africans praised the lady for pushing her students and inspiring them to greatness

A teacher has been glorified for taking her matric students to academic success. Image: @Tebogo_World/ Twitter

A beloved teacher was praised online for motivating her students to obtain outstanding matric results and Mzansi is over the moon.

The Department of Basic Education released the national matric results this week and the country achieved a 76.4% pass rate which is a slight hike from the previous year.

Twitter user @Tebogo_World went onto Twitter to share two snaps of the mom along with a caption that read:

“Congratulations to Mamzo for obtaining 100 % in English and 71% in Life Sciences #Classof2021 well-done Ma'am.”

Twitter users mistakenly thought that the teacher was a student but @@Tebogo_World quickly set the record straight.

“Lol she was not a student, but educator....and those were the subjects she's teaching in Grade 12 ... educators also get results via their learner's performance.”

@Tebogo_World said:

“I hope even in a class of 2022, she produces those results for bana ba gage.”

@malobe_mahlape said:

“What this is beautiful and inspiring.”

@Tebogo_World said:

“Thanks, we need more educators like this, who are dedicated to their work.”

@Loreign_Lolo said:

“Congratulations to Mamzo.”

@Lumka00819001 added:

“Congrats to mamzo.”

@Tebogo_World thanked peeps for her:

“Thanks on her behalf.”

@FsRamsies said:

“Yasss mommy well thuto ha e tsofallwe."

