Three bungee instructors have spoken publicly after a young woman died during a bridge jump in Brazil, saying they still cannot explain how the safety rope was never attached before she jumped

One instructor told police that responsibility for securing participants was shared among the team, while another admitted he could not remember who was supposed to fit the safety equipment before the fatal incident

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Authorities continue investigating the tragedy as questions grow over how multiple safety checks failed, leading to renewed calls for stricter regulations in the adventure tourism industry. According to @news.com.au on 17 June 2026, three bungee instructors arrested after a young woman died in a bridge jumping incident in Brazil have spoken publicly for the first time, admitting they cannot explain how she was allowed to jump without being attached to the safety rope.

A split-screen layout featured close-up video stills of two emotional bungee instructors as they spoke out about the tragic bridge accident. Image: @news.com.au

Source: TikTok

The tragedy shocked people across the world after footage and reports revealed that the woman fell from a bridge during what was supposed to be a supervised bungee jump. Now, as police continue their investigation, the instructors have shared their versions of what happened, saying the fatal mistake should never have occurred.

According to local reports, one of the instructors told police that attaching the safety rope was a shared responsibility between the three members of the team.

Instructors say they cannot explain the mistake

He explained that there was no fixed person responsible for securing participants before every jump.

"Sometimes I put the rope on the person, and sometimes Felipe does it."

The instructor said the safety rope is normally fastened around a participant's chest before they are cleared to jump. He added that he still does not understand how none of the three instructors noticed that the woman had not been connected to the rope before she leapt from the bridge.

Another instructor told police he struggled to remember exactly what happened during the incident. He also claimed he could not remember which of the three instructors was responsible for fitting the safety equipment before the jump. Police arrested the three instructors as part of the investigation into the woman's death. Authorities are examining the operation's safety procedures, including whether proper protocols were followed before participants were allowed to jump.

The incident shared by the account @news.com.au has reignited conversations around safety standards for adventure tourism operators, with many people questioning how a participant could have been cleared without one of the most important pieces of safety equipment being secured. As investigations continue, authorities are expected to determine whether negligence played a role in the fatal incident.

A split-screen graphic displayed a tangled safety rope lying on the ground on the left. Image: @news.com.au

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Internet stunned by severe lack of protocol in fatal bridge jump

A mix of disbelief and frustration has taken over social media as people struggle to understand how three professional instructors could completely miss the fact that the rope wasn't attached.

Oceangrams compared:

"When everyone thinks someone else is watching, no one is really watching."

Kelly Duplantis said:

"Licensed places give each person one job so there’s no confusion."

Ana Medina commented:

"I’m sure they didn’t do it on purpose."

ВедьМаша suggested:

"They did not have a standard protocol."

Marianne Karlsen noted:

"At least the first guy is taking some form of responsibility."

FrankieFarms speculated:

"There is no way three instructors would have missed it otherwise."

ML questioned:

"How do safety checks go blank from your mind?"

Hope&light suggested:

"They relied on each other thinking someone else would do it."

SodaPopstar questioned:

"Was everyone on drugs? How did nobody notice?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about bungee jumping

New information has emerged after a 21-year-old student died during an illegal bungee jump in Brazil, with authorities confirming instructors have been arrested as investigations continue.

A 21-year-old woman died after allegedly being thrown from a bridge without a safety rope during a bungee jump in Limeira, Brazil.

Facing fears is a challenge for many people around the world, the same for one local guy who is afraid of a bungee jumping.

Source: Briefly News