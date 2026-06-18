Widow of Slain Uber Driver Relives Memories of Seeing His Remains
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The widow of murdered Uber driver Zwakushiwo Dennis Zondi is haunted by the image of her husband's remains, taking sleeping tablets daily to cope with the memory. Her victim impact statement was considered by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban before sentencing the gang ringleader to life imprisonment.
According to News24, Nomcebo Dephney Zondi explained how the murder shattered her life and forced her to send her young son to live with parents in a rural area. State advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi presented the statement before Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba sentenced twenty-four-year-old Ayanda Zulu for the Boxing Day 2024 crime. Zulu received life for murder, fifteen years for robbery, and five years for kidnapping.
Widow haunted by husband's remains
Nomcebo stated that she never returned to their matrimonial home, as the loss of her husband and their shared dreams became unbearable. The fifty-three-year-old driver was lured by a seven-member gang, strangled, and set alight in a Waterloo forest. Nomcebo explained that financial strain on a single salary left her unable to afford basic living expenses, rent, and transport, destroying their plans to build a family home on newly bought land.
The court heard that six of the seven original accused entered into plea agreements. Their decisive testimony proved Zulu was the mastermind who showed no remorse for killing the breadwinner. Zulu, the oldest of the group, conceived the plan and drew the accomplices into the crime.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za