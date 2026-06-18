DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The widow of murdered Uber driver Zwakushiwo Dennis Zondi is haunted by the image of her husband's remains, taking sleeping tablets daily to cope with the memory. Her victim impact statement was considered by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban before sentencing the gang ringleader to life imprisonment.

Dennis Zondi's wife is traumatised by his death. Image: wundervisuals

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, Nomcebo Dephney Zondi explained how the murder shattered her life and forced her to send her young son to live with parents in a rural area. State advocate Bonginkosi Mbokazi presented the statement before Judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba sentenced twenty-four-year-old Ayanda Zulu for the Boxing Day 2024 crime. Zulu received life for murder, fifteen years for robbery, and five years for kidnapping.

Widow haunted by husband's remains

Nomcebo stated that she never returned to their matrimonial home, as the loss of her husband and their shared dreams became unbearable. The fifty-three-year-old driver was lured by a seven-member gang, strangled, and set alight in a Waterloo forest. Nomcebo explained that financial strain on a single salary left her unable to afford basic living expenses, rent, and transport, destroying their plans to build a family home on newly bought land.

The court heard that six of the seven original accused entered into plea agreements. Their decisive testimony proved Zulu was the mastermind who showed no remorse for killing the breadwinner. Zulu, the oldest of the group, conceived the plan and drew the accomplices into the crime.

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Source: Briefly News