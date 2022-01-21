A voice-over artist and radio presenter has been given a helping hand with her career and peeps think it's adorable

The girlfriend @just_keigh shared a glamourous photograph of her new home studio constructed by her long-time bae Johnny Malepa

Peeps were left in awe of the kind gesture and joked about whether @just_keigh's boyfriend was available for dating

A woman praised her boyfriend online for building her a proper workspace. Image:@just_keigh/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

A woman who has dreams of becoming a YouTube sensation was given a leg up by her beloved bae who built her a decked-out home studio.

The woman @just_keigh took to her Twitter profile to share the snap of her brand-spanking-new home studio equipped with a laptop, mic, light stand, and leafy pot plant all atop a delightfully modern wooden table.

She shared the pic and captioned it:

“My boyfriend built me a home studio I am so blessed to have a man who supports my dreams My YouTube and podcast channels will be producing the best content!! I am eternally grateful. Thank you, baby.”

The loved-up lass also went onto her profile last month to share the news she and her boyfriend Johnny Malepa had moved in

Peeps could not believe their eyes and asked the woman what website she had downloaded him from.

@SisiphoMatyolo4 said:

“Where did you download him?”

@Mrs_Kamza said:

“I hope you find out that you’re related.”

@just_keigh hit back with a cheeky comment:

“I hope you heal.”

@Todi_M2 said:

“Is he single?”

@Iam_Chosen95 reacted:

“Wow, you're blessed sis.”

@makhubone said:

“A Dream studio right in front of my eyes .You are so blessed my love.”

@BassieHuma said:

“Your ‘my boyfriend’ tweets are literally my favourite.”

@Ledee_s added:

“This is the sweetest thing ever. It looks beautiful.”

@Lalliano2 wrote:

“This is stunning.”

Man embarrasses girlfriend as he shows up at her hospital to seek her hand in marriage in cute proposal video

In another article Briefly News wrote about a lovely hospital surprise marriage proposal a man perfectly carried out on his girlfriend that warmed the hearts of peeps.

The lovely moment shared by a journalist Adeola Fayehun on Instagram, showed a lady, flanked by her colleagues, in a theatre room outfit.

While the medics interacted, a man appeared through the entrance door and immediately burst into Ed Sheeran's hit love song titled Thinking Out Loud.

The man's sonorous and melodic rendition caught the attention of the medics as well as his nurse girlfriend who it was meant for - she had first remarked that it was embarrassing.

Source: Briefly News