@DrMom_Cooks (Philile) left peeps bursting at the seams after sharing an image of a doll submerged in water with a funny caption

The caption states that Philile's daughter is a 'deadbeat' as she left her toy in a basin filled with water after washing its hair

The hilarious post had locals sharing their own takes on 'disciplining' their childrens' toys after the kids did something wrong

@DrMom_Cooks (Philile) on Twitter left locals howling with laughter after she jokingly said her daughter is a 'deadbeat' for leaving her toy doll submerged in water. Philile's adorable little one decided to wash her doll's hair but she seemingly got over it.

The little one then left the doll, clothes and all, in a sink filled with water. Philile shared a snap of a doll in the basin with the caption on the picture stating that the 'mom' of the doll left it in water overnight after washing its hair.

"Just passing by to let you know that your fave is a deadbeat. Thanks," she hilariously wrote.

This Saffa mom shared a hilarious post about her daughter's 'parenting'. Image: @DrMom_Cooks

Source: Twitter

With over 3 600 likes on Twitter, Philile's post went viral quite fast:

Social media users join the convo with their own funny responses

@CommLit_Lawyer hilariously defended Philile's little one:

"Long overnight baths are relaxing and highly recommended for babies, something a childless 29-year-old doctor wouldn’t know. So please, before you slander our queen, kindly do your research properly."

@Theodorah_M responded with:

"Call social services on her, please. I had to do the same a few weeks ago when my 'granddaughter' was hanging out the window of a moving car."

@emily_teffoME shared:

"The baby was left under your care granny, we are reporting you."

@RandyMoche said:

"Oh please, 29-year-old grams. You were on duty and you slept on the job. Manje my fave must take the blame?"

@MaphefoMGD tweeted:

"But where's proof that she did it? For all we know, you could be trying to frame our Queen."

@mmalenyalo_82 added:

"The baby looks happy though. I also suspect you poured the water in there to make her mommy look bad. We are not buying it, sis."

