A beautiful Mzansi woman took to social media to share her photo while at work at a construction site

The image, which has over 14.9K likes, sees her dressed in her work uniform as she tackles her first task for the day

Her recent Twitter post has gained a lot of traction with several South African man jumping on the opportunity to flirt with her

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A hard-working woman on duty had Mzansi men drooling after taking to social media to post a photo of herself in her work uniform at a construction site.

A lady shared a photo of herself at work at a construction site. Image: @Nokulun02059586 / Twitter

Source: Twitter

The photo was posted on Twitter recently by online user @Nokulun02059586 and has over 14.9K likes. In the image she can be seen busy with some paperwork. She captioned the tweet:

“Kusile izinyawo zibuhlungu (It’s a new day, my feet hurt).”

In true Mzansi fashion, online users used the post as an opportunity to leave the woman funny flirtatious comments or even shoot their shot in hope of getting her attention.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Check out some of their funny reactions to the tweet:

@Mr_Cowza said:

“Where is your work place mntwanas.”

@ndamase_athi wrote:

“I’m wondering how gents focus around you.”

@plear_b said:

“Construction. Women are beautiful.”

@PrinceTsotsi asked:

“Where's Richard's Bay? I need to find out.”

@PeterCaiserM commented:

“Duty calls ngaleso skhathi, askies darling.”

@Sna_Dlamini said:

“MaDlamini usmele ntokazi enhle.”

Stunning lady celebrates bagging Wits accounting degree, man hilariously shoots his shot

In a similar story, Briefly News previously reported on Twitter user Minenhle Ngema (@minniengema_), who took to her social media to announce the good news of her recent academic milestone of becoming a qualified accountant.

Her tweet reads:

“I’m officially a Wits accounting graduand. Ngaze ngajabula (I’m so happy).”

The good news sparked positive reactions from users with the most witty and flirtatious one being from a man who goes by @AFRICKAH, who said:

“I bet you can’t count my feelings for you.”

Twitter users did not hold back their joy as they flooded the announcement with well wishes and congratulations:

@ElsirBasha commented:

"Congratulations, good luck on your career life."

@nosiphovenus reacted:

“Congratulations!”

Source: Briefly News