An almost ten-second video clip of two monster trucks almost colliding has gone viral on Facebook

In the clip, a man is seen directing a truck using a rope but gets angry when another almost bumps into it

The clip which was shared on SA Long distance Truckers Facebook page received over 1 000 reactions and 36k views

A video of man pulling a truck and then getting angry when it almost ends up in an accident has gone viral. Image: SA Long distance Truckers/Facebook and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A video clip of a truck nearly crashing into an oncoming truck has gone viral on Facebook and peeps can’t stop laughing.

In the 9-second video posted on the SA Long distance Truckers Facebook page a man can be seen directing a red truck using a rope but before they take the corner a white truck almost knocks into them.

Due to his frustration, the man takes off his shoe and throws it at the truck. Saffas could not stop laughing out loud for the funny clip.

The viral post received 1000 reactions: 102 comments and 36k views on Facebook.

The group captioned the post:

“Wait for it.”

Abel Mwale said:

I like the sense of humour it brings me

Trevor Kini Mogale wrote:

“People are angry out there, the throwing of the shoe was not necessary.”

Carlin Carlin reacted:

“Day made.”

Mickail Jacobs added:

“I'm surprised the actors got reverse so quickly.”

Zenande Princess Zeeyonce Mbebe reacted:

“They meet by accident.”

Tebogo D Rakhudu said:

“This just made my Monday morning. Thank you.”

Mzwandile Buthelezi said:

“Admin, Admin you just made my morning.”

Tn Helao Dipo said:

“What's going on here why hi have a truck on the rope? It's his pet or what kind?”

Chuene Les Kgole added:

“Ruthless pitbull and pit owner.”

