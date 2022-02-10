An Argentinian journalist and blogger has taken to Twitter to share with people how her husband helps her with a breastfeeding issue she has

Conz Preti wrote about her struggles with her left breast being clogged and peeps could not believe that her husband was willing to help her

Preti posted about how her husband helped in order to unclog it but that an Epsom salt bath is also a surefire remedy

A mother has gone online to tell people about how her husband helped unclog her breast duct and there have been a few reactions from Mzansi. Well-renowned author and journalist Conz Preti took to Twitter to share a story about her experience with a clogged breast duct, which could lead to mastitis if left untreated.

Preti who has been in the digital sphere for over 15 years is the doting mother to three beautiful children who through her writing has helped highlight the role of a parent in modern society.

She took to Twitter with the caption:

“My husband said it was OK for me to write about this, so...”

Sympathetic mother @SapirAviva reacted to her post:

“Thanks for sharing! Having breastfed 6 kids and suffered about or two of (thankfully mild) mastitis, I appreciate the real-life and not always Hallmark moment breastfeeding stories.”

Preti said her husband was hesitant to do it at first but soon came around to the idea.

She told the Insider in an interview:

“We did it for about 10 minutes — until I was uncomfortable since his sucking was stronger than my pump or our babies' mouths. My breast was less full, but his sucking didn't remove the clog.”

She said the use of a manual breast pump and an Epsom salt bath did the trick and not the efforts of her husband.

Breastfeeding women across the globe were impressed by their husband’s help and lauded the helpful dad.

