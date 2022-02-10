Saffas are dismayed at a polka-dot-wearing gogo who left her crutch behind at a local ATM after drawing cash

A social media influencer went online the post the hilarious pics but many peeps are not impressed with her somewhat dubious actions

Many peeps said they had witnessed the scam before at the ATM but others took pity on the old gal and put her actions down to forgetfulness

A grandma is a blue frock and doek leaves her crutch behind after drawing moola from the ATM and Mzansi aren’t buying her miraculous recovery. Image: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Peeps are bursting with laughter after pics of a cheeky grandmother leaving her crutch behind at an ATM went viral on Twitter.

In the three photos, you can see the lady approaching the ATM with her crutch but after drawing her money she leaves it behind and trots off without a care in the world.

Social media influencer at @kulanicool posted the photos on his account with the caption:

“Found this at the village.”

Many peeps could not hold back their comments.

@DjBamboRockx said:

“They use it to skip queue.”

@Mthunzi60657482 added:

“Money is an immune booster.”

@AnelileGibixego wrote:

“Mali has powers.”

@SneGuguMsimang1 reacted:

“She forgot it...”

@Boity_Sithole said:

"Money changes people"

@DumaniVuyiswa

“Money is powerful.”

@ButiBucks8566 said:

“Money really does change people.”

@Afurakani0 wrote:

“Ah the healing effect of money.”

@Mothematic said:

“This is wild.”

@main_man4 added:

“Maybe she forgot it.”

@KJSavage27 reacted:

“Money is the mood changer.”

@Denni_dawg said:

“Money heals.”

Source: Briefly News