Proud mom Rachel Kolisi treated her followers to an adorable video of her kids pretending to be Spiderman by playing around

The video shows Nicholas and Keziah climbing around a furniture unit while a video of actor Tom Holland plays on their TV

The siblings' amazing imagination and Rachel's calm demeanour shows how close the bond between the Kolisi fam is

Rachel Kolisi left peeps in stitches with a video of her kids recently. The businesswoman shared a clip of Nicholas and Keziah pretending to be Marvel hero, Spiderman. The loving mom even tagged the actor who plays the superhero, Tom Holland! She wrote:

"@tomholland2013 come fetch your kids."

The clip of Nicholas and Keziah shows the two climbing up on the TV unit before Nicholas pretends to shoot a web. He then jumps off and rolls onto a perfectly placed cushion as Keziah runs around in circles. Kids really have the best imaginations!

This video of Nicholas and Keziah Kolisi shared by their mom Rachel was absolutely adorable. Image: @rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

Take a look at the Spiderkids' clip below:

Kolisi fans and friends are living for the kids' imagination

@michelle_morkel255 said:

"Best video ever!! Love the innovation."

@laurenvdb9 shared:

"That caption. Enjoy the adventures little superheroes!"

@zeawilcox_wings wrote:

"In their natural habitat... A rare sighting."

@nombasa_kili commented:

"It’s Nic’s commitment for me."

@traceyelliottwillig responded with:

"Go Spidey! Mom will have to catch you both with packaging tape."

@luelle_mayisa added:

"Never a dull moment in your household, Rachel."

Rachel Kolisi gets treated to special home spa day by her babies, they are just the sweetest things

In more news about the Kolisis, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi is a busy woman, however, she never lets her role as a momma fall to the wayside. If Superwoman was a walking, talking person, she quite possibly would be Rachel.

After having a rather tough day, Rachel was approached by her two youngest babies, Nic and Kez, for a home spa spoil. Moments like these make all the struggles of parenting so worth it. Taking to her Instagram to share the special moment, Rachel touched on what a truly special soul her little Nic is. Part of her Insta caption read:

“Nic is super caring and always kind. Sometimes he tells me he wishes I didn’t have to work all the time, but that he understands, it’s because I want to help lots of people, and so he and the other kids can go to good schools, and eat food every day."

