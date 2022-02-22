Are hair salons handing out free love bites with every wash, cut and blow is what a Twitter user asked peeps online

A jaded @Jaresh012 took to Twitter to post about giving his bae money to do her hair but then noticing love bites on her neck upon her return

Scores of Saffas pointed out the obvious to the “love fool” and others placated him with fiery explanations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man has gone online because he is unsure about his bae and Mzansi has given him solutions. Image: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

A man whose bae went to the hair salon and came back with a love bite has been left scratching his head.

Twitter user @Jaresh012 posted the question to his followers and many were also stumped at the possibility of that happening.

The post received many reactions with numerous social media users offering up plausible reasons where his girlfriend could have gotten them from.

@Jaresh012 captioned the controversial post along with a broken heart emoji:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Guys is it possible for a girl to come back with love bites from a salon?”

Twitter users came out in their numbers to comment on the perplexing question:

@MsMabala_XO said:

“Yes, the hairdryers they use sometimes may turn into something that looks like a love bite but not an actual love bite.”

@Jaresh012 wrote:

“Basically it’s a love bite?”

@Fikz_the_Cook added:

“Iya it’s this jacket they make us wear it’s a bit tight on the neck.”

@KeamogetseM4 wrote:

“Yes it’s possible... hairdryers produce a lot of heat and they can burn your skin so bad.”

@katlegomathuloe reacted:

“Yes. Sometimes the hairdryer gets so hot it leaves marks on your neck. Especially uma uyi gwala.”

@Mmasebotsana5 added:

“Combs have teeth you know, salons are hectic.”

@HowsYourSoulBro added:

“I had an allergic reaction to i-dark & lovely this one time and it gave me bite makes on my neck... and on my breasts. Yhoo, be cautious guys. They are using strong chemicals for relaxers ngoku.”

@kaygee_queen reacted:

“Anything is possible. Chemicals that are used on the hair might have caused an allergic reaction on the neck. Check properly, they are just red patched due to the reaction. Buy Allergex for her and she will be fine in no time. Good luck.”

SA reacts to woman who says cheating is unforgivable: "I'm gonna make you pay"

In more news about unfaithful partners, Briefly News wrote about a stunning beauty who declared there will be no cheating allowed in her relationship if she can help it.

A woman who knows her worth, and has probably had her fill with disappointing partners, has decided to reaffirm her strong stance on certain non-negotiable matters of the heart.

Heading to Twitter, @spicebae_ made no bones to her followers about her unconditional "no cheating" policy.

Source: Briefly News