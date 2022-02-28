A mother posted a tweet of a letter that she received from her son who showed her appreciation and love

Social media swooned over the letter and agreed that sons are always sweet towards their mothers

Some Tweeps shared some of the sweet things that their sons have done and others expressed how they would like to have a son in the near future

A young mother named Motase brought on the feels when she posted a letter on Twitter from her son. Tweeps swooned over the letter and were quick to share sweet experiences with their sons too.

Motase who vouched for the joy that having a son brought, captioned the sweet letter by saying:

"Mom is me guys.. I'm mom. I recommend having sons.”

Clearly showing how proud she is of her son.

A lady received a beautiful note from her son and showed it off online, South Africans left catching feelings. Image: Getty Images

The young mother who posted a letter from her son on Twitter managed to convince many on the platform of the benefits of having a son. Some Tweeps who were left gushing over the letter became broody and promised to create sons of their own soon.

Moved to share about her experience, @LoneleHonono said:

"My little cousin gave his mom a love letter "I love you mom cause your the best mom" it was so cute when he handed her the note."

Agreeing with the mom over how sweet the letter is, @ms_kasidiva said:

Clearly feeling broody, @Dineo_Mimi_More promised:

@pontsho_mp simply said:

"I'd cry and melt ."

