A video of a wedding cake 'descending from heaven' at a wedding reception has caused countless reactions on social media

In the video, a couple stood as they waited to cut the wedding cake that was gently lowered before them with a rope, exciting many guests

The video has attracted countless reactions on social media, with many calling it full packaging while others praised the event planner

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A wedding cake 'came down from heaven' for a couple to cut and many guests could not get enough of the surprise sight.

When it was time for the couple to cut their wedding cake, many guests must have wondered where the cake was.

The cake descended from above as the couple waited. Photo credit: @lh_events

Source: Instagram

No cake in sight

There was no cake at sight at first, but just in a moment, a giant five-step cake was lowered from the high ceiling, impressing many people.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The cake descended and hung directly before the couple, just making it easy for them to stretch their hands and cut the piece of artwork. Surprisingly, it was standing on nothing.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on Instagram by @lh_events and later reposted by @mufasatundeednut and it has generated a number of reactions.

Many are wondering how the event planner was able to pull off the feat without the cake falling and crashing on the floor, thereby causing huge embarrassment. A few of the reactions go as follows:

@mrsmile_comedian reacted:

"And somebody will tell me to have just 25 guest on my wedding day, mtchewwww."

@rapheal__el commented:

"What if camera man run con jam the cake nko."

@iam_chrismilez07 said:

"All this many activities, marriage nor go still last."

@missjvibe commented:

"Money is good, abeg my future husband try get money before our wedding."

@shofaitz remarked:

"When Nigerian have money we do the most."

Couple uses big beautiful white car cake for their wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a couple used a white car cake for their wedding.

The pair set social media buzzing after a video showing the cake that was used at their wedding made the rounds on the internet.

The couple, said to be of Ghanaian descent, were captured in a video shared by Live Weddings with Kwaku on Instagram seated in a big white car cake.

The nicely decorated cake sparkled and could easily be mistaken for a real car were it not for the blank headlights. While in it, the groom held firmly the wheels as he locked lips with his beautiful bride to the admiration of guests.

Source: Briefly News