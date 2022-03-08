A gorgeous lady took to Twitter to post her wedding picture and revealed that she was a gone girl

The pic showed the couple in their wedding garb posed in a very loving pose as the lady dubbed her husband the love of her life

Tweeps were taken by the celebratory post and wished the couple well in their marriage with some advising the lady on how to protect her man from other women

A beautiful business banker and company owner named Sese Tsasanyane posted a wedding picture on Twitter of her and hubby stating that she was taken.

Sese who revealed that the nuptials took place a little under a month ago lovingly revealed that:

"I married the love of my life."

A gorgeous Tsasanyane stunned Tweeps with a lovely wedding pic of hubby and herself calling him the love of his life. Image: @SeseTsasanyane/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Twitter peeps not only wished Tsasanyane well on her new status as a wife but also gave cautioned her about random women who could possibly ruin her marriage.

Applauding the happy couple, @I_am_Bucie said:

"Please share the name of your tailor or designer . You both look beautiful. May God bless your union ."

Airing on the side of caution, @EricGaveni said:

@AlienLebza felt inspired by Tsasanyane's post:

"One Day will be me married to my better half."

Taken by Tsasanyane's beauty, @Boybaandz232 exclaimed:

