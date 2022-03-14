A young lady gleefully boasted about her new apartment in a TikTok video where she credits her parents

The video was a guided tour throughout the one-bedroom apartment that showed a stylish, modern design with a practical layout

Peeps online were taken by the apartment's beauty and functionality and congratulated the young adult, while others asked where it was located which she graciously replied

A lady named Tara was elated over securing her first apartment and moving out of home. Tara posted a video online that showed off her new digs and showed her stepmom and dad some love as a token of her appreciation.

The video showed the general layout of the apartment which consisted of a lounge area, kitchen, bathroom and a bedroom.

Tara boldly showed off the interior of her new apartment leaving Mzansi in awe. Image: tara_donnelly_/TikTok

Peeps on TikTok congratulated Tara for her achievement. Some wanted to know where the apartment was situated while others who took in the scenes from the clip asked her about the layout of the crib.

Hilariously, user141802916675 pointed out:

"They didn't even finish the gutters yet, you was like, give it here."

user7162534014698 jokingly lamented:

"Me sitting at home being a house always wanted to move out of my parent's house."

Megan made and observation:

"Seeing that safety gate made me realise you had to be in SA or somewhere adjacent. Where is this? Is it a communal backyard?"

Michaela Hindle asked for location while complimenting Tara:

"So nice ! Can you pop me a message as to where this is in Durbanville, looking for apartments myself."

user1996481662399 joined other Saffas and congratulated Tara:

"Well done on your achieving your goal."

