A Malaysian woman gifted her husband a R6 million Lamborghini Huracan, thanking him in advance for the pending birth of their first child, due at the end of March

Anes Ayuni Osman, who will spend 100 days in confinement with her hubby once the baby is born, uploaded the video on TikTok, explaining the gift for her husband, Weldan Zulkefli, is for the long, sleepless nights that lie ahead

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is powered by a 5,2-litre V10 engine with 470kW and 600N.m, it retails for R6 million and can reach zero to 100km/h in 2,94 seconds and has a top speed of over 325km/h

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mother-to-be Anes Ayuni Osman walked her husband Weldan Zulkefli into a Lamborghini dealership in Malaysia blindfolded and gifted him a R6 million Huracan Evo for the sleepless nights ahead.

A video uploaded by Osman on TikTok captures Zulkefli breaking down in tears as his wife presents him with the supercar wrapped in a red bow.

Pregnant Anes Ayuni Osman presented her husband Weldan Zulkefli with a Lamborghini Huracan. Image: TikTok

Source: UGC

The 19-year-old woman and her hubby will spend 100 days in isolation to mitigate any complications after pregnancy as per family tradition. Osman's husband will join her, and the gift is a token of appreciation for his sacrifice, the Independent reports.

The cosmetics guru sent a message alongside the TikTok video and thanked her husband for his kindness. The practice of isolating after birth is common across Asia, the Daily Mail reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Osman told Malaysian publication mStar:

"Apart from being thankful for his sacrifice, I am gifting this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement."

South Africans are paying over R20 a litre for petrol: Here are 10 tips on how to save fuel

The recent fuel price hike has seen South Africans forking out over R20 a litre for petrol, and to be honest, it's not a great feeling, Briefly News reports.

It was one of the single largest fuel price hikes so far. With that being said, there are ways to make the increase a little easier to manage, and that's why we've collated tips for motorists to learn how to go further for less.

By adjusting our driving habits and looking after our vehicles better, we can reduce fuel consumption and pay less money towards our trips.

Source: Briefly News