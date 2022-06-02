A woman was curious what people thought about having a partner who was not keen on going on dates

Twitter user @KgMamabolo posed the question online, pointing out that the person ticked every box aside from the adventure

The people of Mzansi were having none of this boring life nonsense and told the woman that it was a no from them

Dates are important, people don’t work hard to sit on the couch, manje! So, when a woman asked if no dates are a deal breaker even if the person was perfect in every other way, peeps were screaming bye from a distance, LOL!

This is the generation of adventures where you snap selfies and share your romance on social media. Sitting at home on the couch just is not going to cut it.

Twitter user @KgMamabolo took to social media to get the opinions of others regarding the perfect bae who did not feel the need to go out and do things. Looks like our girl is in a situation.

“Would you leave your partner if they have literally the full package, you guys click & everything, but they don’t see the value in doing anything for you? No dates, just vat & sit & vibes.”

The people of Mzansi were out of there faster than sis could say “perfect bae”

While having someone live up to almost all of your expectations is a dream, staying home for the rest of your life is soul destroying. The general consensus was “byeee” as people were not about to deal with a life of boredom.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@justkholii__ said:

“Love makes a person do stuff they wouldn't normally do if they didn't have those feelings — it's a doing word. If the person who is a 'full package' doesn't do stuff to make you feel special then they don't feel strongly about you like you think they do.”

@nhlanhlangwaqa_ said:

“Please leave, he knows what to do with a specific girl who's not you.”

@MissGobhozi said:

“No ways... A relationship with no lunch /Dinner dates, no weekend away??? No thank you!”

@Cquence87 said:

