A frustrated woman warned netizens against giving their friends money in hopes that their cash will come back

Twitter user @DrMom_Cooks shared how her decision to help out a friend resulted in her own demise

The lady amassed multiple reactions as many debated whether she was giving sound advice about how to treat friends

One woman shared her experience with helping friends out of their money problems. After sharing the trouble that she is in because someone will not pay her back, a debate sparked on social media.

Netizens were split as they reacted to @DrMom_Cooks' dilemma after helping a friend. The lady was sticking to her guns that friends and money do not mix.

Woman warns against lending friends money

In a tweet, @DrMom_Cooks advised netizens to never listen to sad stories about needing money. She said people should allow their friends to get a loan at the bank or even from loan sharks.

@DrMom_Cooks lamented that she has a soft side and helped a friend out of a financially sticky situation. The lady says she still has not received her money after lending it to the friend some time ago. In further tweets, @DrMom_Cooks says the friend is also ignoring her messages.

Netizens split over woman's advice to not lend money to friends

A debate sparked as many were split about whether true friends would hesitate to help. Others thought that lending money should always be done without expecting it back.

@gondo_nicole commented:

"Only “lend” ( gift them & don’t expect it back) if you have excess to your needs & you will live happily ever after. "

@Sibanyoni_BJK commented:

"Never borrow people money that you’ll need oon. "

@Mackmac23200576 commented:

"You overlooked your circumstances before giving away your money. Hence why you messed up."

Many had opposing views as they debated whether the money lent to other people should be expected back.

@MaNkums added:

"Or you want it back coz it is yours and you were promised that it will come back."

