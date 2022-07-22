A South African fashion influencer, Bafana Mthembu made South Africa proud with big wins at the Prism Award

Bafana Mthembu gained popularity with his entertaining fashion videos done in isiZulu that many netizens love

The fashionista had good news for those who love his stylish videos as his talent, in another field, is getting recognised

Bafana Mthembu wowed South African with his fashion sense and creativity. The fashion influencer creates outfit videos on social media.

Bafana Mthembu works with DNA Brand Architects, and they won three prism awards for their public relations campaigns. Image: Twitter/@eezynkabi

Now Bafana Mthembu appeared at the Prism Awards to collect his wins. The Prism Awards are held in the public relations industry, where winners have proven their ability to steer a public campaign.

Fashion influencer Bafana Mthembu represents DNA architect at Prism Awards

Bafana went viral with a video of him celebrating the late rapper Riky Rick. The fashionista has moved up as he received three Prism Awards.

Bafana represented marketing and brand consultancy DNA Brand Architects to receive the silver and bronze in the Media Relations category for the campaigns #NomatriquencyxSteers and My Heritage. They also won silver for the Community Relations category with the Bathu Walk Your Journey campaign. DNA Brand Architects also got bronze for the Agency Awards.

On social media, Bafana shared his company team's win at the prism aw. Many congratulated him on a job well done. Other ladies took the time to shoot their shoot with the successful young man.

@Nobathwa_ commented:

"Haybo bhabha, congratulations ❤️"

@UrielNathanZA commented:

"Shout out to the creatives who put in work."

@TaurusNolo commented:

Let me know if you'd like another trophy that'd look good next to you "

@Kat_Tshikedi commented:

"Monna yo o montle autlwa [This man is beautiful.]"

