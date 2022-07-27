A proud sibling shared his younger brother's latest amazing academic achievement that impressed countless Twitter users

The proud older brother shared his excitement about his younger half graduating with more than 10 distinctions on social media

Many netizens congratulated the smart young man for achieving his Master's degree with flying colours

A proud man showed his high-achieving younger brother some love after achieving numerous distinctions for his Master's degree. The two brothers posed for a picture at the graduation ceremony, which gained attention on social media.

One excited older brother was ecstatic when his sibling graduated with more than 10 distinctions for his Master's degree.

Netizens were in disbelief at the young brother's results. The smart young brother looked proud while standing next to his older brother.

Brother younger brother's 14 distinctions amazes netizens

Tshego Matlala, shared a picture celebrating the 14 distinctions that his younger brother got for his Master's degree. The story gets even better as it turns out that the younger brother is only following in his older siblings' footsteps as Tshego is an LLB graduate with 12 distinctions.

Netizens are always taken by graduates achieving their dreams. Many congratulated the young Master's degree holder. People also commented on how smart the younger brother must be and complimented the brothers' good looks.

@trei_bie commented:

"This one seems as if has been smart since birth. 14 distinctions hakusi kujuma, he probably didn't put effort."

@Smartontherocks commented:

"Congratulations to him! Side bar: your parents really said copy and paste. "

@ctm_my_initials commented:

"I want this for my little brother, shem "

@Bongeka_Ngxiya

"Congratulations to your brother wow"

Determined young lady bags 21 distinctions, becomes 1st graduate in her family

Briefly News previously reported that DUT graduate Sinegugu Magutshwa has a bright future ahead of her after securing an impressive 21 distinctions out of her 29 modules and being awarded the prestigious Dean’s Merit Award for academic excellence for the Degree of Bachelor of Education, cum laude.

According to the university, Sinegugu was overwhelmed with emotion at the mention of her name when she was called to the graduation stage as she is the first person in her family to study at a university and graduate.

Source: Briefly News