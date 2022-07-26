A young woman was honoured by the Durban University of Technology for achieving stellar results in her Bachelor of Education degree

Sinegugu Magutshwa is the first graduate in her family and expressed that she was happy to complete her studies in record time

Although she experienced several challenges, such as almost being expelled from high school and losing her father, Sinegugu is hopeful for the future ahead

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DUT graduate Sinegugu Magutshwa has a bright future ahead of her after securing an impressive 21 distinctions out of her 29 modules and being awarded the prestigious Dean’s Merit Award for academic excellence for the Degree of Bachelor of Education, cum laude.

A challenging educational journey has paved the way to success for DUT graduate Sinegugu Magutshwa. Image: Sinegugu Precious/Facebook, Durban University of Technology/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to the university, Sinegugu was overwhelmed with emotion at the mention of her name when she was called to the graduation stage as she is the first person in her family to study at a university and graduate.

“It has been a long journey, which has been worth the wait. I’m happy that I was able to finish my undergraduate degree in record time with not only a Cum Laude but also the Dean’s Merit award. A Dean’s Merit Award is afforded to the best student in qualification and I am honoured to have been recognised as the best student [sic],” said Sinegugu.

It was also revealed that she faced challenges in her schooling career back in high school. Sinegugu said she nearly gave up on studying in 2016 after she was expelled from school due to her pregnancy. The following year, 2017, she said she went back to school complete matric.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Life has never been easy on me. In my matric year, my father lost his job due to epilepsy. Things changed drastically at home, especially financially, as we depended on my mother, who was a domestic worker working two days a week,” she shared.

Her father passed away when she was in her first year of study, however, as broken as she was, life had to go on. She said receiving the NSFAS funding was her breakthrough, and life became much better.

Now armed with her degree, she is hopeful that she will soon find a job to assist her family.

Netizens showed the young achiever love on Facebook:

Anele Nelz Mqadi wrote:

“Congratulations Sinegugu Precious wenze kakhulu 2k lami♥️”

Fikile Mhango said:

“Congratulations Mpembe'lihle, Ondlebe zimqhewana, Swaz'elihle you have lifted our flag high and we are proud of you ❤️”

Christophe Wisemancj replied:

“Congratulations!”

Blind woman walks across Wits Great Hall stage to accept her PhD after being told she never would

In another story, Briefly News reported that living in a world where most people see people with disabilities as a hindrance, this woman made sure she was going to prove society wrong. Walking across the Wits Great Hall stage to accept her PhD, the blind woman beamed for all those with disabilities who were told they couldn’t.

Often society is not accepting or accommodating of individuals with disabilities. This lady lived through that reality but did not let it define what she knew she was actually capable of.

Dr Sisanda Msekele, who goes by the Twitter handle @Sea_sanda_M, lost her sight in matric but refused to let it hold her back from achieving her goals.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News