A man posted a TikTok video stating that men should start dating each other, and another woman agreed with his statement

The woman genuinely believes that men don't actually like women and that men use women as a means of achieving praise from other men

Her comments have caused Mzansi peeps to put their debating caps on, with some strongly agreeing or disagreeing with her

A well-spoken woman stated that men should date one another in a video posted on Twitter.

The video, which stems from TikTok user @seson.aa, starts with another video by another TikTok user that has the caption:

"Lets leave women alone and start dating each other as men"

The video, posted on Twitter, quickly cuts away from the caption with the woman starting with her eloquent expression of her thoughts. She starts by saying:

"You guys have been wanting to do that though"

She believes that men only have respect and genuine love for other men and that men only do acts of selfless kindness to only their fellow men.

"The only people who are willing to be comfortable with and fully understand are other men"

This video was posted during women's month in South Africa, where many other courageous women have been voicing their grievances about issues involving men.

She ends the video with a succinct but powerful statement, claiming that:

"The only people you guys really love are magita, you tolerate us, and that's it"

The video has definitely stirred the pot between men and women on Twitter, with some agreeing with her statement and others outright disagreeing with her reasoning:

@KabiahSeonaid said:

"And even the women they date need their male friends 'approval'"

@me_myself_ey3 posted:

@rxryszn commented:

"I don't agree with the man is proposing but I get where he is coming from . Women are becoming more masculine by the day and its crazy ..."

@phineasandfeb stated:

"We women centre men 2 much in our lives and find it offensive that they don't do the same."

@ZK_TENIS asked:

"Aren't you guys tired of these gender ways?. men this. Women that. Everyday? "

