A jobless South African lady is appreciative of her mother's will to uplift her spirits during her unemployment period

Noluthando Zuma's motherly instinct to protect her baby has not gone unnoticed by the grateful daughter

@thandozuma_'s Twitter followers related to the heartwarming story and shared similar stories in the comment section

Noluthando's mother's generosity has given the common story of unemployment in SA a different angle, and her daughter is entirely grateful.

Noluthando Zuma is an unemployed Wits graduate with a Bachelor of Science qualification and is yet to find employment. Image:noluthando_zuma/Instagram

Taking to her socials, the grateful daughter shared how special her mother has been to her during her unemployment period.

Noluthando told her followers the endearing short story of how her mom uplifts her mood and always tries her utmost best not to let this unfortunate time bring her daughter down.

In an appreciation post, @thandozuma_ wrote:

"My mom tries so hard to make sure I don’t feel this unemployment period."

She then added that her mother had asked her if her Truworths card would be accepted at Noluthando's favourite clothing shopping store.

@thandozuma_'s Twitter friends were just as supportive of her and related strongly to her post. They shared similar stories of their family and friends who also try to support and cheer them up during their unemployment period.

Noluthando graduated from Wits University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in geology and geography. She was made SRC deputy president and in 2017, she posted a proud picture of herself appearing in the SABC News Question Time segment on her Instagram page.

@FavourIsMyName7

"My mom used to do this as well and I know she meant well but I hated being told you are not the only one unemployed, so hang in there."

@rhulanipm said:

"This jobless thing is hard guys, mina I have to vacate my rental apartment this month end and I'm scared to tell her that I will be homeless month end... She can't take it any more."

@ThabisoMabo commented

"My mom and I were at the mall and she kept on asking me ukuthi I do not want anything, every time I take her somewhere ungipha imali yepetrol and even ask ukuthi oshap or afakelele. She even tells me ukuthi baningi abantu abangasebenzi aksimi ngedwa❤️"

South Africa's unemployment rate increases to 35.3% in the 4th quarter, 7.6 million people without jobs

In related news, Briefly News reported on the growth of unemployment in South Africa. South Africans are facing a bleak reality following Statistics South Africa's (Stats SA) announcement that the unemployment rate has reason yet again in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The rate of joblessness went from 34.9% to 35.3% from October to December 2021. This translates to 7.9 million in South Africa who are without work.

The latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey was released on Tuesday, 29 March and shows that an additional 270 000 individuals became jobless in the last quarter. On the bright side 262 000 people found employment in the fourth quarter and that brought the employment stats to 14.5 million employed individuals in South Africa.

