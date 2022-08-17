An adorable clip of a little boy dancing on a bathroom counter has spread good feels on Twitter

A grown social user posted a cute video of himself spending some quality time with one of his youngest family members

Online users reacted to the clip and shared that they were most impressed with the youngster's rhythm

A lit dancing bathroom session is just what was needed to entertain one little boy, who had the time of his life busting his cool moves on a bathroom basin cabinet with his best pal.

A Twitter user shared the cutest dance clip and had Mzansi wrapped around their little fingers after witnessing the precious moment. The duo were giving out their best moves to a house track called Earthquake by Bokza Da Groove and Tswelo Da DeeJay.

Social media followers could not contain themselves and rushed to the comment section complimenting the duo for the cuddlesome clip, sharing how impressed they were with the little boy's dancing rhythm.

@jah_vinny_23 captioned the video and wrote:

"Good morning. Happy Wednesday."

@fearless_omphy commented:

"Those Minion Crocs..."

@KingBishop1st said:

"When Mommy leaves daddy to babysit."

@RossLondi replied:

"Too lit. "

