One South African lady took to social media to share how she dealt with a man asking for her cellphone number

Twitter user @_Nasiip revealed how she told a man sitting next to her in a taxi that her 10 digits came at a cost

If her post and photo are anything to go by, it appears her strategy worked as she showed off a R100 note in hand

If you’re a woman, you can identify with the annoyance that comes with being asked for your number by a persistent man looking to try his luck at scoring a date with you.

One strategic lady used such a moment to her benefit and she is currently smiling all the way to the bank.

A lady has shared that selling her digits to interested gents is her new hustle. Image: @_Nasiip/Twitter, _qengeba/Instagram

Source: Twitter

Twitter user @_Nasiip took to the bluebird app to share how she sold her cellphone number to a suitor seated next to her in a taxi. Lo and behold, it worked, as the focused queen scored herself R100.

“I told this guy etaxini I'm selling my number… he actually paid for it, my new Side Hustle,” @_Nasiip wrote.

While some peeps applauded her quick-thinking and smart hustle, others found her story hard to believe. Check out some of the funny responses to her tweet below:

@MRtonicSA commented:

“Only people who are desperate will buy your number, finish and klaar.”

@bhuddaMike_6 wrote:

“A woman and her lies were walking through the timeline...”

@_Nasiip responded:

“Focused gent… he knew what he wanted and got it.”

@RamarouEdwin commented:

“Your number is so cheap, come and get a deposit of R2 000, I will balance you before dinner.”

@gift1624 said:

“Bese uyamzibayoh amantombazane.”

@matyolo1 replied:

“Dude made a bad transaction, can easily be blocked.”

Source: Briefly News