A woman went online to share her gorgeous engagement pics, but one of them left the internet dazed because of her bae's nails

The other pictures were well shot and perfectly highlighted the extravagance of the occasion

Netizens started a debate on the nails while some tried to acknowledge the main focus of the Twitter post

A lady went online to share beautiful pictures of her recent engagement but had the spotlight stolen from her by her fiances really long nails.

An engaged stunner shared pictures of her engagement, and internet peeps couldn't believe her soon-to-be husband's fingertips. Images: @solanke_lekan/ Twitter

@solanke_lekan is the man behind the nails. His fiancee and himself shared the snaps on Twitter, to which all attention was diverted to the nails.

The other pictures show a night of romantic festivities, with the pair sitting in what seems to be an extravagant restaurant. The next few images exhibit the couple posing together to take pics while the man holds the flowers, and then the infamous photo follows after the rest.

The next frame highlights the couple's hands, and what shocked netizens is how long the man's nails are. Peeps worldwide gave their two cents about the nails, while some tried to focus on the main topic the pictures show. Check out the comments below:

@r2pj_ posted:

@MissMaggieMaggs said:

"Cute but he should consider cutting that nail. Mans nails shouldn’t be longer than yours."

@akinyiiBby asked:

"What are those nails"

@Zanel3Mthethwa shared:

@Gaeaofthebuj asked:

"Lovely. But why keep nails that long as a man?"

@DavidKhaba mentioned:

"Congratulations, looks so beautiful, but why dont you cut your nails bro..."

@MashanduG posted:

@barau_jabir asked:

"Both of you wore nails?"

@jokerclownn said:

"Lmao I thought ladies used to have issues with guys with long nails My brother, happy union jare."

