A brave mother was faced with the choice between her child and a new marriage, and she chose her baby

Twitter user @Thembisile_Q shared how proud she is of the woman who chose her child over a man, as that is how it should be

Many people took to the comment section to agree with the woman, clapping for the mom who stood her ground

Sometimes people do not accept a woman who has a child from a previous relationship. One woman was put in the tough position of choosing between her new man and her baby, and she chose her child.

In many cultures, women are seen as defiled if they have children from another relationship. However, times are changing, so beliefs/cultures need to adapt too.

Twitter user @Thembisile_Q shared her pride for a woman who chose her child when told her baby would not be able to live with her after marrying her new man.

“I stan this girl. She cancelled her engagement mid lobola negotiations because her fiancé and his family wouldn’t allow her to move in with her child from her previous relationship. ”

The people of Mzansi clap for the dedicated mother

While it is not always easy to put your children first, it should always be the choice. Hearing the courageous story left many feeling proud of the woman.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@ThembaniTn said:

“To all mothers who stands their grounds.”

@odedanilo said:

“Leave people with children alone if you can’t accept that their children who aren’t yours will always be a part of them simple this thing.”

@Khibas said:

“In our way of life we include the children in lobola negotiations and introduce them to the ancestors and inform the other parties ancestors about those Souls ✊✊”

@Camberry_cam said:

“Priorities. She understands her responsibilities. Don't know how a man can get involved with someone with a child and expect them to leave the child behind. Go date people who don't have kids then...”

@Iam_Mpesh said:

“This story sounds familiar that’s what my mom did.”

@FefeMdluli said:

“That's a Queen that's a really woman she knows ukuth umama and she's the best mom yohh some mothers choose man over their kids but what she has done yooh she's teaching many women's out there ukuth our kids must come first!!!”

