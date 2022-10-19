A pair of identical gogo twins who speak in sync got surprised with a birthday present from a kind man

The pair went viral on TikTok after a video of them talking together was shared, astounding peeps across the country

South Africans were still expressing how strange it all was but were very happy to see the duo pleased

A pair of identical gogo twins who spoke in sync got surprised with a bday present from a kind man, and South Africans were happy for them.

A pair of identical gogo twins who spoke simultaneously got surprised with a bday present from a sweet man, and peeps adored it.

ekamadonsela shared the clip of the sweet old ladies on TikTok, where many were still feeling uneasy about how they spoke simultaneously. The dynamic duo went viral for another video showing their talking abilities.

The clip starts off with the two talking to the man who said he wanted to do something kind for them. The three then walk towards the box, and some other peeps help with the unwrapping preparations.

The twins then lift the box to reveal the present. Throughout the entirety of this, the pair continue to speak in sync, and their sounds of astonishment line up as well.

South Africans far and wide came to comment on the clip, some were glad for the grannies, while others still found them very strange. See the comments below:

user1684004626294 said:

"The way abangenza dizzy ngakhona "

Siyanda_Buthelezi❤ mentioned:

"Aaaaahhh aaaahhhh aaaahhhh aaaahhh Happy birthday to them "

Ntuthuko Freeman commented:

"But it’s scary when they speak simultaneously."

Stimlo Vi posted:

"People think it’s deliberate, these grannies have been together, bro."

Ndonnylihle shared:

" They always finish me off talking at the same time."

C.ndy said:

"@still can't believe they say the exact same thing at the same time."

Simphiwe Mtimande Ng mentioned:

"Noo, man is this for real, is their 2nd video I see but can't believe it."

Bucie commented:

"They are a true definition of Identical twins I love them."

