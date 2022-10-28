A woman took to social media to share her frustrations after a family expected her to swap her seat on a plane

Maresa Friedman said she was not a villain for not moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for

She added that the family in question should have planned better and booked their seats accordingly

A woman has gone viral on the social media streets after sharing a video of herself refusing to swap her first-class seat on a plane after a family asked to sit together.

A woman went viral after sharing how a family expected her to swap her 1st class plane ticket. Image: @maresasd/TikTok

Maresa Friedman posted a clip on TikTok recently where she is seen on a plane with a slightly annoyed facial expression. The clip she wrote:

"I am not a villain for not moving from the seat in first class I paid full fare for, I'm also a mom so it's called PLANNING AHEAD."

She also captioned the TikTok post:

“I'm sorry moms and families but as a fellow mom I'm not a villain for not giving up my seat.”

In a subsequent video, Friedman explained why she refused to move from her seat revealing that a family of four asked her to swap her seat for one of theirs so that they could all be seated together in a row.

She also added the mother of the family in question gave her the side-eye and made her feel very uncomfortable. Friedman reiterated that the family should have planned the booking of their tickets better and that people who buy basic economy tickets, should have zero expectations of sitting together.

A lot of netizens were in agreement with Friedman’s views and shared their responses to the video:

BergieMina responded:

“Is this the same as grocery checkout? You have one item can I go ahead of you? I say no— we’re queuing .”

That weirdo said:

“As she makes a villain face, lol. Good for you, stand up for yourself .”

smooth b commented:

“This is business class. Two seats & two seats are just business. There is no first class in this plane.”

Annie Catherine440 reacted:

“Omg Story time please!!!!!!”

Britt replied:

“Thank you! As a child-free person, I get shamed for not moving. I paid full price. I’m not moving.”

roselle Fryberg wrote:

“One time I had all my little kids sitting near me (I have 6) & this couple asked me if I could swap a kid so they could sit next to their partner lol.”

WhyAmIOnThisApp85 asked”

“Now they’re asking for people to move from first class?! What’s wrong with these people?”

Source: Briefly News