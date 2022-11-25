An online user shared a picture of a fully decorated bedroom, and online users had a field day with the photo

The picture posted on Facebook caused a commotion as people could not stop giving their opinion

The woman who shared the picture was showing off her colourful duvet and pillows, and people had endless jokes at her expense

A woman's fully decorated bedroom caused a buzz on social media. The lady showed off her bedding and decor, inspiring people to make fun of her.

People even gave her decor advice, but some online users were more supportive. Those who could see where she was going hit back in the comment section.

Women's bedroom gets roasted for being poorly decorated

The lady Gladys decorated her bedroom and was excited to show others. The picture shows her bed with a pink base and matching scatter cushions. Gladys' mattress was covered with white material with pink flowers. She also added a maroon floral throw draped over the bed.

Everything on the bed matched her pink carpet on the floor and a white side table with a scatter cushion on top. See the original picture post here.

One woman shared a picture of her fully decorated bedroom, which only inspired jokes from peeps. Image: Facebook/Gladys Glady WaKoeneng

Source: Facebook

Netizens love to give opinions on people's homes and were inspired to slam the decor. Many netizens reacted and left some advice on how to improve it, while others encouraged her to keep it as is.

Zyamgwaja Izinsizwa Sondiyah commented:

As long you happy mfethu, anyways happy valentine's

Ojoma Mathew commented:

"It is beautiful , don't let people's comments discourage you. I believe with time you will get there and know how to arrange ur room more. Keep it up hun."

Brendalene Loliwe commented:

"Fadagodi aiy...but please remove the scutter cushion that floating at the bed side and put it on the bed. Heyi tell me those cloths are they not tripping you when going to the cupboard consider removing them from the floor looks like a bridal dress."

Cynthie Cy commented:

"Remove the pillow on the side stool and leave it on the bed and also remove the throws...... otherwise, it's neat."

Lufuno commented:

"These decorations do not make sense."

Ntombekhaya Dlamini commented:

"Yoh."

Ifeams Christiana commented:

"Looks so scary"

