A cute video of a couple kissing and hugging each other has been doing the rounds on social media

The TikTok clip shows the woman announcing that it is their wedding day as the loved-up gent kisses her

The pair appeared very much in love, and Mzansi netizens flooded the post with banter and cute comments

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A woman took to social media to share a video with her hubby moments before they tied the knot.

A Mzansi lady and her foreign bae had netizens amused. Image: @toast_with_himee/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the clip shared on TikTok by @toast_with_himee, the couple can be seen in an embrace as the woman shares that it is their wedding day. The smitten man cannot help but kiss his soon-to-be bride endlessly.

While some netizens had some funny remarks to share, others showed the interracial couple much love on the post.

Check out the video and some of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@wwwfiona.co.ke2 wrote:

"As long as you are happy chummy."

user9886139837227 responded:

“Kodwa ningihlekise lani.”

user8670558901421reebz said:

“Sebenza girl.”

Msentie Sandile reacted:

“ naze nabahle .”

Hector Manyaga435 replied:

"She is so beautiful ."

Tendani Makhavhu commented:

"May I remain quite for I want to enter the gates of heaven . Amen bazalwane."

Ngwakoramatswi replied:

"You are focused my sister that's good hustling."

Husband tells pregnant wife she looks prettier with wig on

In another story, Briefly News reported on one expectant mommy who saw red after her husband thought it would be a good idea to tell her she looked better when she had a wig on before filming a video together.

The funny social media couple Tato and Vira had netizens in stitches after Tato tried to prank his pregnant wife by taking a jab at her appearance.

In the clip, Tato approaches his wife and asks her where her wig is, to which she responds that she won't be wearing it that day. He bravely goes on to add that she looks better with her wig on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News