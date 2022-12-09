A chuffed mom showed online users what her daughter chose to get as an early Christmas present

The woman, a published recipe book author, was beyond pleased after getting a new pair of shoes from her one and only baby girl

Online users enjoyed seeing her excitement over receiving gifts from her child and people were in awe of the shoes too

A happy mommy took to Twitter to show off what her beloved daughter bought with her hard-earned money. The professional shared a picture of a pair of new Jordan Nike shoes.

One woman was happy to show off that her daughter bought new shoes as a gift. Image: Twitter/Fikz_the_cook

Source: Twitter

Netizens were completely impressed by the daughter's purchase with many begging for their own pair too. Peeps were raving that the lady had such a thoughtful child.

Woman celebrates Jordans sneakers from child's gift

A self-taught cook posted a picture on Twitter of brand new pair of Jordan maroon dunks. The online user proudly declared that her daughter bought them.

Mzansi loves to see flourishing child-parent relationships. Peeps were immediately in love with the pair of shoes and complimented the daughter's impeccable taste. The chef later added that her daughter is 20 and is working a student job.

@mcquitty_k commented:

"They're so fresh."

@Balelekeng commented:

"They are nice."

@uncleJBL commented:

"Ukucuphile umshana kanti vele istayela izinto zakho[She chose well, it is your style.]"

@ZamaZamaqwabe commented:

"Very cool early Christmas prezzie."

@Youngprinzy21 commented:

"They look good on you."

@tootsmathela

"Now those are fire kicks. Well done daughter."

@Ntokozo24266754 commented:

"These are sick."

@Thornbackforeva commented:

"They are lovely shem angfuni kungasho your daughter has taste."

