The power couple of Itu Khune and Sphelele continues to shine with her sharing some lovely holiday snaps

The pair went on a lovely restaurant date together and had some tasty-looking mussels and were also on a boat

Mzansi's netizens loved the continued romance the two have with one another and praised their relationship

Itu Khune's wifey shared a snapshot of what it's like to go on holiday with the pair and shared some tantalising restaurant videos showing the mussels they had.

The lovely string of pics shared online ended with a snap of them on a boat on their holiday. Images: laaylaymak/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

laaylaymak started the series of photos with a pic of a lovely drink next to a stylish-looking handbag. The images paint a clear picture of a relaxed and happy holiday among the pair with peeps commenting on how lovely everything looked on the Instagram post.

A picturesque couple

The wondrous picture and video show continue with a delicious-looking meal filled with what appears soup, some mussels and pieces of bread. The meal was thoroughly enjoyed because in the next snap we can see Itu and Sphelele toasting each other with their seafood.

The next video shows the restaurant from the outside and the last snap shows them together on a lovely boat cruise.

Peeps loved the happy couple vibes. See the comments below:

mgidilisa said:

"I love you both so much, making this marriage thing so easy ❤️❤️❤️"

sam_kgaladi mentioned:

"Okunye ukudla, kufuneka umuntu abe tipsy, kuze ngene "

alletaneziwe commented:

" Siyabonga mamie ❤️"

mumsyrakgoale posted:

"The Rents ❤️❤️"

tebzabrian shared:

"Come on come back to you guys. Jozi se chinchile e no beach "

tumi_stone said:

""

bdlamini94 mentioned:

" MrsK angaz ngakudlelwa uban lokudla okusabeka kanje "

