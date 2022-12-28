A video of a teary-eyed boy speaking to his mother over the phone has been doing the rounds online

The footage shows the child ask the mother where she is and when she will be coming back home to him

The emotional child even threatens to hit his momma when he learns that she is too tired to return home

A little boy crying for his mother to return home left social media users feeling his pain.

A boy begged his mother to return home in an emotional video. Image: @grimeagle/TikTok

A video posted by @grimeagle shows the boy overcome with emotion as he speaks to his mother over the phone to enquire about her whereabouts and when she will be returning back home.

When the mother answers that she is tired, the frustrated and heartbroken boy threatens to hit her as a way to try to convince the mother to return from where she is.

Children thrive when they have a secure and positive relationship with people, especially their parents. Mothers play a huge role in their children’s lives, caring for them, loving them, teaching them, and so much more.

It is no wonder why netizens, although amused by the boy’s threat, were left saddened by his longing for his mother.

GRIM EAGLE wrote:

“Most of us grew up with this pain because our parents worked far from home but in the end they were trying to feed us and not make us feel pain.❤️”

Khabazela said:

“Syahleka kodwa akuhlekisi.”

Oasis asked:

“Uphi umama vele ?.”

35fisher wrote:

“Isono lesi .”

Claudiamapunda responded:

“Awu nkosi yami ❤️.”

nokubongabuthele62 replied:

“Ukhathele njani ngizokubetha❤️❤️❤️.”

