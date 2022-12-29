The latest lotto draw had some amazing results with more than two people winning over R100 000

The South African lottery posted the results for the 28th of December and showed that several people had a big win

Seeing the lucky numbers of the day left many people in awe of how much the winners got, and some even shared which numbers they matched

The South African lottery shared news about their latest lotto draw. They shared that three people won big.

The latest lotto shows the number of people who won in the daily jackpot draw. Image RapidEye/Unsplash/dylan_nolte

Source: Getty Images

SA Lotto has a daily jackpot where anyone who takes part can win thousands in one go. The results show that 28 December 2022 was a lucky day for three people.

3 People win big after playing lotto daily jackpot

News24 reported that the South African lottery announced the results of the latest draw. According to the tweet, those who matched five numbers will get R142 000.

South Africans discuss playing lotto

Peeps commented on the post telling others how many numbers they matched. Aside from those who won over R100 000, 314 people won R312 for matching four numbers.

@CarlyWhip commented:

"When is the lotto gonna choose me to win? I’m waiting,"

@Tazztarossa commented:

"Best start playing lotto. Gotta be in it to win it."

@Prince5sTania commented:

" I have been playing and playing since start of December shame not lucky at all played out R1 500 lost all of it look like my money are taken for other people to win, played every single race never won any big amount, unlucky in lotto star."

@SilverTeeWavescommented:

"Guess my lucky number was eight"

