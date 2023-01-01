A viral video of a physically challenged boy getting down to Boohle's hit song Hamba Wena got social media users emotional

The video shows the wheelchair-bound boy joining his mates in the viral dance challenge while on stage

Peeps lauded the teachers for allowing him the same opportunity as the other learners despite his condition

The Hamba Wena challenge is one of the most participated dance challenges by all age groups. A video making rounds on social media show a group of school kids participating in the challenge.

A viral clip of a physically challenged boy nailing the 'Hamba Wena' dance challenge impressed Mzansi. Image: @SAHouseMusicDownloads.

What caught the attention of many South Africans is a physically challenged boy who also took to the stage to join the trending challenge.

Reacting to the viral clip shared by SA House of Music Downloads, many loved that the boy did not let his physical challenges stop him from joining his friends.

Other Facebook users commended the teachers for including him in the extra-curricula activities.

@Mmatshwene Morwana said:

"Big up to the parents and teachers woow you are raising a confident child ❤️❤️❤️."

@Nkosinathi KaMbonambi Mahlinza wrote:

"Big up to this Young Man to prove the sky is the limit anything can be done even using wheelchair his enjoying his youth."

@Sybil Sefolo added:

"Wow that's awesome I like the spirit confident and full of energy well done to the school and the teachers you are doing a great job I Love ❤️ this."

@Sabita Mwalwembe Banda noted:

"He danced so well...Great rhythm...May he keep growing with no limitations...Well done to his teachers too, I love him!"

@Angela Baldwin Boling said:

"Well done little one…. Love your energy and the fact that you did not limit yourself."

Mzansi family of dancers wows the internet with 2 million viral TikTok video: “Can’t stop watching this”

In more news, Briefly News reported that a vibey video spread some positivity across the internet, and social media users found themselves grinning non-stop.

In the video posted by @bongiweprincess1, five children took part in the trending dance challenge to Pabi Cooper's Waga Bietjie song.

All the kids nailed the routine, but the little toddler spiced up the performance with her infectious personality while doing her own moves.

