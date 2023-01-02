South Africans were in stitches after seeing a picture of people getting creative with alcohol storage

Some people who were enjoying the festive season decided to keep their alcohol cold by using a coffin

Tweeps were thoroughly amazed by the picture and commented with jokes about the unexpected booze storage method

A hilarious photo of a makeshift bar fridge had people really amused when some groovists resorted to using a coffin as a cooler box.

Some partygoers decided to cool their drinks in a coffin which had netizens in stitches. Image: Twitter/@kulanicool/Getty Images/ NickyLloyd

Netizens were in tears and made countless jokes. Peeps posted memes making fun of what they were seeing.

South Africa reacts to coffin used to keep alcohol bottles cool

A picture posted on Twitter by shows how some people used a whole coffin to keep their drinks cold. See the picture below:

Mzansi sees many stunts during the festive season but a coffin being used as a cooler box definitely tops the list. Below are some of the hilarious commentary posted.

@Zack_here commented:

"Drinking anything from that, eish is not make sure."

Let'sGoArgentina commented:

"If you don't get it forget about it. Mzansi never disappoints."

@lindamnkhonto commented:

"Keep the bev chilled."

@cele_eddy commented:

"Now we know why they were looting them during the 2021 July unrest."

