A woman on TikTok recreated Doja Cat's makeup look and stunned people with the stunning outcome

She said the whole process took 27 hours and her commitment to creating the artsy look earned her people's respect

A lot of TikTokkers posted in the comments section they preferred her blue look compared to Doja's red version

A woman recreated Doja Cat's Schiaparelli fashion week look which she achieved in 27 hours. Image: @hollymurraymakeup/TikTok

Doja Cat changed her image by being more daring in her fashion and beauty choices. One makeup artist called @hollymurraymakeup on TikTok was inspired by the rapper's look at the Schiaparelli fashion show and decided to put a spin on it.

She posted a video showing how she recreated Doja's look and mentioned that it took over a day to finish the avant-garde makeup created with rhinestones.

Her long hours and dedication paid off and the sensational TikTok video got over 14.8 million views.

Watch the makeup artist recreating Doja Cat's look in the TikTok video:

TikTokkers react to the viral video with over 14.6 million views

Netizens said the makeup artist was creative and applauded her determination for turning herself into a masterpiece.

@saratrimarco said:

"I dare not imagine how long it took you to do it and to remove it. I admire you."

@smoi815 posted:

"What a great achievement, so many hours of work bravo!"

@user263692682 stated:

"I would get tired of it and quit before it's halfway."

@ky_s22 added:

"This is how it should have been done with the hair and Doja shaved it off."

@favybrown mentioned:

"It looks much better in these crystals, than red."

@cristel_c6 commented:

"My respects for the amount of time and patience, it's pure art ❤️"

@lady_missy88 asked:

"I'm just curious, how long did the look last?"

@mmeduza _ wrote:

"Man the work that went into making this is perfection."

