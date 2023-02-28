African dance from the Ivory Coast had the internet mesmerised as they watched the performers do their thing

Videos showing a performer doing the heavy footwork went viral with millions of views

Online users discussed the dance as they tried to figure out how the man moved at lightning speed

An African dance from the Ivory Coast has made a buzz on TikTok. Videos of the traditional dance left netizens fascinated.

People were amazed to see the performers execute what looked like a complicated dance. Many peeps expressed their amazement at seeing the gorgeous traditional African display.

Traditional African dance gets attention from millions on social media

A traditional dance from the Ivory Coast called zaouli went viral on TikTok by @eclipse_fnaf_ and @animatedvideos26. A video shows the dance of a tribe in the Ivory Coast, as reported by UNESCO, where a performer leaps to the beat of the drum while dressed in conspicuous colourful decorations.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users loving African dance video

Many people flooded the comments to express their amazement at the difficult dance. It is considered one of West Africa's most famous dances as people often marvel at how difficult it looks.

✝️Mihawk✝️ commented:

"The hardest dance in the world."

Erkyy commented:

"So that is a cursed doll right? Because the hands don't look real."

Ewan commented:

"The footwork though."

I make paper dragons commented:

"Okay, but I want to know how did he not scrape his toenails- LIKE FOR REAL DO ALL THAT BAREFOOT?!??"

⋆C⋆ commented:

"How the ancients got sturdy."

Cyberbully commented:

"Imagine he started boxing! The footwork is insane."

