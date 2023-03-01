A very talented man has gone viral on TikTok because of the powerful dance steps he displayed at a party

In a viral video, the man danced with his waist, and he moved it in a sweet and entertaining manner

The video has gone viral after it was posted on TikTok, where it currently has thousands of likes

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

No fewer than 238.2k dance lovers have viewed a short video of a man dancing at a party.

In the video posted by @stephenmassima, the man stepped on the dance floor with much energy and enthusiasm.

People shouted in excitement as the man started dancing. Photo credit: TikTok/@stephenmassima.

Source: UGC

He was dressed in a white shirt tucked into crisply ironed black trousers.

Talented man uses dance to entertain people at a party

The confident way he stepped up to the occasion immediately gave him off as an excellent dancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Dance lovers who have seen the video noticed his measured and uniform moves. He whined his waist with a lot of strength. The way he moved his legs to the beat was also on point.

Many people there started shouting excitedly, showing they enjoyed his entertaining moves. Others were seen using their smartphones to record a video of the dance. The video has since gone viral on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Groundnut seller shadows off amazing dance moves in public

Nigeria's leading news website, Legit.ng, reported that a groundnut seller publicly danced and shook her waist.

The lady was carrying her tray of groundnut on her head when she started dancing.

One unique thing in the video is that as she danced, she did not allow the tray of groundnut to fall from her head.

She moved her waist gently and smoothly before punctuating her dance with friendly hand gestures.

She said in the video that despite having many problems, she chose to dance and to be happy.

Many people who saw her dance on TikTok confessed that the lady knew how to dance and appreciated her cheerful disposition to life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng