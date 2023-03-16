A creator had Mzansi laughing after she made a video of the way she thought the Kardashians would be if they were Zulu

The reality show stars Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are loved by many, and the TikTok creator amused people by embodying them, but while speaking in isiZulu

Peeps were in stitches as they watched the creative video where the woman nailed her performance of a Zulu Kardashian family

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One content creator hit the jackpot after acting like a Kardashian in a video. The clip was a hit as the TikTokker reimagined the famous reality TV family as Zulu people.

A woman had people laughing after acting the way she thought Zulu Kardashians would. Image: @melaninthaboew1

Source: UGC

People were howling over the video about the Kardashian sisters. The TikTok shows the lady in different wigs representing Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

TikTok skit about 3 Kardashian sisters has people cackling

A creator, @melaninthaboew1, acted like she was a Kardashian. The comedy video was a hit as she performed, embodying the different sisters but as Zulu women.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Kardashian fans we amused when the creator referenced the Kardashian sisters' fight scenes. She also keeps repeating "yebo" to imitate Kim and her sister's tendency to say "Yeah" with a vocal fry, as seen in this YouTube video by Whang!

Watch the Mzansi creator's skit below:

Zulu Kardashians video cracks Mzansi up

Mzansi loves a good comedy video, and people were raving about this one. The funny video got over 40 000 likes.

wandile0799 commented:

"I love this, I need more of them."

lumko.ww commented:

"It's so funny yhoo, especially when you understand the references."

Lisa Mncube commented:

"Why do they sound like pharas?"

Mbalenhle Porsh commented:

"Keep them coming babe."

Sinazo M commented:

"It’s the fact that you tagged Kim for me."

Xabiso Tshabalala commted:

"I think this is the best content on TikTok right now."

"Cuteness overload": White girl with Zulu accent has Mzansi in stitches

Briefly News reported that after seeing a white South African kid who sounded Zulu, South Africans had much to say. The kid got over 100 000 views for the way she speaks.

The video also received thousands of likes, and people shared their thoughts in the comments. Many people found the video heartwarming.

Peeps love to see others embrace the country's different languages and cultures. TikTok users in the comments even started referring to the little girl as Zulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News