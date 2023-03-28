A funny video of one man who stopped to watch another guy dancing in public got people's attention

In the clip, a groovy gent was feeling the beat when he heard music, and he immediately began to bust some moves

The TikTok shows a white elderly man in the background who was watching the dancer and South Africans trying to figure out what he was thinking

People had much to say after seeing how an old man reacted to seeing this man's dance. A video of the man dancing in public was wholesome to many people.

One man looked like he was judging another man for dancing in public. Image: TikTok/@nurgabier

The video got attention because of the man at the back staring. The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments as people discussed the older man in the clip.

Video of man being watched dancing in public is a hit on the talk

@nurgabier posted a video on TikTok where one man had to stop and watch another guy dance. Online peeps were thoroughly amused as they showed how an elderly guy looked puzzled by the public dance routine.

Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss white man who stopped to watch dance

Mzansi loves to dance, and people had jokes in the comments as some speculated that he wanted a dance battle. Others thought the white man disapproved and commented that the man in the background should let others have fun.

@plakkie___ commented:

"He wants the rock on a spoon."

@ulfahsait17 commented:

"Not gonna lie, every morning when I go there, his permy dancing."

@nhlanhlanqoko commented:

"Seems like Oom there at the back wants a dance battle."

@thatmathsteacher commented:

"This video has me in absolute stitches, lmaooooo. I love SA."

@misspaul26 commented:

"It’s the side eye for me."

@fatima_hassiem26 commented:

"I always see him dancing there."

@alexxander_ross commented:

"The man was too stunned to speak."

