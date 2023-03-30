Whenever you go to the Kruger National Park, the list of rules you are given can seem excessive and annoying

Well, they are exactly what you need to follow if you want to survive, as one BMW driver was forced to learn the hard way

The driver got his car stuck right next to a pride of lions when he decided it was a good idea to drive off-road

When visiting the Kruger National Park, you must know that the rules exist for a reason. One BMW driver thought the restrictions didn't apply to him and had to find out the hard way how quickly things can go wrong.

BMW driver breaks down near a pride of lions.

The driver decided to head off the road at the park, resulting in him getting stuck right next to a pride of lions. The driver was forced to call for a rescue team which included an armed ranger. The group dug the car out of the ditch while the lions stared in open curiosity.

Kruger National Park has rules for a reason

While everyone got out of the incident unharmed, the narrator who posted on the video said things could have gone badly for the BMW driver.

The ranger might have even been forced to harm the animals if they had decided to charge. As a result, it was reported that the BMW driver would probably have to pay a massive fine.

Watch the video here:

Visiting Kruger National Park has its health hazards

Sometimes, things can happen even when you follow the rules at the Kruger National park. This is a reserve for wild animals, after all.

IOL told a terrifying story of how an aggressive white rhino chased a visitor. Aggravated by the tourists, the rhino attempted to get them out of its territory.

The lesson here is don't mess with wild animals.

Wildcat shows woman who is boss with a slap, 58 million people are divided

Briefly News reported on a wildcat that openly showed her frustration when she had enough of her owner.

The animal smacked and hissed at the openly shocked woman. In the video, the lady can be seen cowering away from the animal.

The post caused debate amongst app users. Many felt that the animal should not be kept as a pet.

