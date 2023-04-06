A man went shopping, and he could not believe the exorbitant price for a basic item that he wanted to get

South Africa's rising cost of living had many people struggling to keep up, but local netizens maintain a sense of humour about it

When this man saw how much a tub of Vaseline would cost him, he was not keen to buy it anymore

A man was surprised by the price of Vaseline and went viral. People thought it was hilarious as he was amazed by how much the moisturizer cost.

A man could not believe that Vaseline could cost so much, Image: TikTok/@emza_kutu

Many netizens joke about the cost of living in South Africa. The video got thousands of comments from amused peeps.

South African man blown away Vaseline price point

A South African man in a video by @emza_kutu could not believe his eyes when he saw a moisturizer cost R75. Online users were amused by the reaction as he loudly denied the price point. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss cost of living with Cyril Rmaphosa in power

Many people found the video relatable. Online users guessed that the man was shopping at Spar, judging from the high prices. Briefly News reported that Spar was the most expensive store for basics in the country.

@brazilkilian02 commented:

"I felt that “WAAA'"

@naledibooi commented:

"Yithenge e Shoprite."

@dingsta_101 commented:

":Cyril's economy."

@n_th8di commented:

"Tell me you're at Spar without telling me you're at Spar."

@ms_curvymo

":Spar is mad expensive though."

