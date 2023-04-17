A woman on TikTok made a video of herself enjoying a ride in a man's car and made a show of it in the video

The lady's TikTok had many people in stitches as she hyped up the driver, who was enjoying the attention

Many people reacted to the hilarious video with jokes and made fun of the happy woman in the video

A Zimbabwean lady had the internet in stitches when she made a video in a man's car. The lady was gleeful as she stroked his ego for driving.

A Zimbabwean woman ensured she would remain a passenger princess by doing the most. Image: TikTok/@empresskanisha/Getty Images/hirurgh

The video got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from amused viewers. People had hilarious commentary about the woman and man in the video.

Zim babe excited to be in a man's car

A woman @empresskanisha on TikTok ensured a guy would keep her as his passenger princess. In the video, the lady admitted she was complimenting the man to secure the passenger seat.

In the video, the woman encourages a man to overtake other vehicles and calls him daddy. Watch the hilarious exchange below:

TikTok users crack up over woman charming bf who drives

Many people thought the woman's video was hilarious. Online users enjoy seeing people's love lives, and this woman had many convinced she won the passenger princess Olympics.

Troy.malange commented:

"Single people can’t relate."

Enesia commented:

"The most Zim “Go Dhedhi."

user2164061185387 commented:

"Didn’t have to ask if you are Zim."

H commented:

"The laugh, omg."

yanda commented:

"I want this level of passenger princess treatment."

Couple dresses up in uniform for amapiano dance break, SA approves

Briefly News reported that a cute couple acted like they were going to school and stopped for a dance break. The lovebirds looked like they were having the time of their lives.

The video got half a million likes as people couldn't get over how cute they looked. People applauded the pair's energy while dancing to Hwiralang by Emkay.

