A woman made a TikTok to celebrate her boo's graduation with a University of Johanesburg (UJ) Master's, and she made the video about herself

The lady put on her actor's face as she showed people her supposed reaction to seeing that her name was not on his qualification

People were in stitches over the comedic video featuring her newly graduated boyfriend, who played his part well

One supportive babe was excited her partner finally finished his Master's. This woman joked that she should be part owner of his degree after being there for him through it.

One wife was not ready when she realise dher name will not be on her man;s Mster's degree from University of Johannesburg. Image: thembatom

The video was viral and many people were amused. Netizens flooded the comments on the TikTok which received thousands of likes as some women said they could relate to the skit.

TikTokker devastated she is not on bae's Master's qualification

A UJ graduate's wife, @thembatom took to social media to celebrate her husband's newly acquired degree with a funny TikTok. In the video, she acted like she was in tears at his graduation because her name was not on the degree too since she supported him. Watch the video below:

Mzansi discusses woman's funny video on bae's graduation

People love to see hilarious couple interactions. These two had many cackling over the funny clip about how lover hold each other down.

Elegantly Feminine commented:

"Haibo they must include you sis. It must say Mr and Mrs."

nontandononhle commented:

"No because how can he betray you like that."

TsontsoP

"I guess i should also consider adding my husband's name to mine. Guy is supportive."

Manana_ND commented:

"Tell the university to fix that mistake fast."

GraceMonene commented:

"You know that's illegal you can actually sue UJ for that. I'll accompany you"

