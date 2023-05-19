An artistic child took his time creating a drawing for his father, but he chose the worst canvas to do it

The video was a hilarious scene as the child called the dad to show that he drew on his precious vehicle

Peeps were in tears as they listened to the father's voice when he realised that his kid used something sharp to scrap images into a car

One man was less than happy to see what the child did for fun. The kid explored his artistic side but at an expense.

A dad showed people what his child did to the Opel truck to express himself artistically. Image: @oraclemafela97

Online users were entertained by the video of the mischievous kid. The hilarious video was a hit, and it for thousands of likes.

Car owner's kid ruins his car with drawings

A video by @oraclemafela97 shows his son's scratchings meant to be drawings on his Opel bakkie. Watch the video below:

Father's disappointment has TikTok users laughing

People love to see parenting challenges, and this scratched car was a hit. Many peeps commented with hilarious takes about how the man stayed calm despite the mess.

heavenly655 commented:

"You sound defeated."

quentinmoodley1 commented:

"For me, it's when he said with full confidence, the other side"

commented:

"Nka loma bundle of joy."

neom142 commented:

"Nka Loma English."

Aaron Nyaka665 commented:

"That part ya 'yoo wee' "

Netcouture commented:

"Send the video to insurance.. they will pay."

La'madams commented:

"The kids' excitement "

