A TikTok Creator wanted to share the types of messages she gets from her mom, who says they need help at home

The lady complained that the expectation to take care of family is taking a toll on her as she played the voice note of her mom complaining

People were amazed by the low blows that the mother gave while expressing her frustration with not having enough money

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A lady had people feeling sorry for her after sharing a voice note of her mother ranting. in the WhatsApp voice note, the mom scolds her kid for not taking care of the family.

A woman shared her experience with black tax, and people could relate. Image: _theebrownsuga

Source: UGC

The TikTok post left many people attached. Many online users were moved and discussed whether or not the mother was right.

Upset mom sends daughter emotional voice note that she's struggling

The video on TikTok posted by @_theebrownsuga is of a voice note of the creator's mother pointing out everything she's done for the family. In the voice note, the mother accuses the daughter of not caring about her family despite the sacrifices she made.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She also threw jabs at her daughter's love life, saying that she hopes her daughter's boyfriend knows that her family has no food. Listen to the scathing message below:

Online users divided about mother's WhatsApp voice note

People love to discuss family relations. The video had some people agreeing that taking care of her mother should be the woman's first priority. Many thought that the woman was emotionally blackmailing her daughter and that black tax is unhealthy.

Kgarebe Ya motswana advised her:

"I’m praying you are standing your ground!! Nna I always tell my parents that I was born against my will."

Yvonne K said:

"Emotional blackmail sana yho."

Punisher arued:

"I don't care what anybody says, I will provide for my mother no matter what!."

Andiswa Optimistic F countered:

"She should have just asked nicely, that’s how parents are good with emotional blackmail. She reminds me of my mother."

Soso Paw wondered:

"Ingenaphi I ndoda olala nayo ngoku.[Where does the man you are sleeping with enter the chat?]"

Mzansi influencer warns SA peeps to keep salaries secret from parents

Briefly News previously reported that Twitter users talked about the importance of not telling people how much they earn after an online user decided to advise people who have dependents.

Many people gave reasons for why they agreed with the idea of keeping their income private. People discussed some of the challenges they faced after getting a job.

A popular tweep @SthembiD gave people the key to maintaining peace in their lives. The lady tweeted that it is never a good idea to tell parents exactly how much they earn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News